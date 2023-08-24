Christian Family Fellowship Ministry holds annual YES camp

Participants of Christian Family Fellowship Ministry, which held its annual YES camp recently. Submitted photo | Christian Family Fellowship Ministry

TIPP CITY — Christian Family Fellowship Ministry recently hosted its 27th annual YES (Youth Excelling Spiritually) camp.

Over 100 campers from 22 states, as far away as Alaska and California, participated, according to a press release from Christian Family Fellowship Ministry.

The theme was “The Joy of The Lord is My Strength, Nehemiah 8:10.” There was plenty of Hot Bible and activities, including: swimming, bowling, canoeing and games, the release said. Many of the campers received scholarships that allowed. them to attend at not cost.

Christian Family Fellowship Ministry can be found online at www.cffm.org .