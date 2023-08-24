Fletcher United Methodist Church blood drive set for Aug. 28

FLETCHER — A single blood donation can impact so many lives. Registered donors can help the late summer supply and receive a chance to win a pair of Bengals season tickets by donating at the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive Monday, Aug. 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, or by calling 937-461-3220, or using the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate now through Sept. 3 at any CBC blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of Bengals season tickets. All registered donors also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” T-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.