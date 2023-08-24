Laber of Love to host fundraiser

SIDNEY — Laber of Love Pet Rescue will hold a Grain to Glass bourbon tasting and dinner fundraiser at The Bridge, located at 127 W. Poplar St. in Sidney, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Tickets, which includes taxes and gratuity, cost $65. The chef prepared five-meal-course includes a welcome drink, Sidney salad, an 8-ounce baseball sirloin, roasted red potatoes, broccoli, a flourless chocolate cake and a flight of four bourbon tastings. A guided Grain to Glass presentation will be given by bourbon enthusiast Bill Zimmerman and Rob Jameson.

All proceeds will benefit the fospice pets at Laber of Love Pet Rescue. The mission of Laber of Love Pet Rescue is to provide hospice care to older pets or those with untreatable medical conditions that find themselves without a family; to allow these pets to live out the remainder of their lives with love, dignity, and comfort by providing a safe home and necessary medical care; and to provide education to the public regarding the care of these pets.

No physical ticket will be mailed; they will have names at the door for check-in.

Presale tickets only are available online at www.laberoflovepetrescue.com/events. For more information, email [email protected].