Christimas In July event to honor Staci Blythe set for July 15

WEBSTER — The annual Christmas in July golf outing honoring the memory of Staci Jo Blythe will be held July 15 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy kids from the area in the memory of Staci Blythe.

This fundraiser has helped over 1,000 children. It provides Christmas presents for local children,as well as children at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus who receive treatment at The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University where Staci was also treated.

Being with family, celebrating the birth of Jesus and putting a smile on an unknown child’s face was the highlight of Staci’s Christmas.

The outing will be a four-person scramble with a Peoria handicap system.

It will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Information and registration forms are available at the golf course and on the Stillwater Valley Golf Club website.

Hole sponsorships are available for $50 and can be sent to the Stillwater Valley Golf Club, 9235 Seibt Road, Bradford, OH 45308.

Deadline for entry is July 11.

