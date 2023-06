Members of the Bon Jovi tribute band Shot Thru the Heart perform at the Tipp City Park on Saturday, June 10, during the 2023 Canal Music Fest hosted by the Tipp City Area Arts Council (TCAAC).

Local 80’s cover band Stranger, featuring MIX 107.7 FM disc jockey Jeff Stevens, center, performs with znels, right, during the 2023 Canal Music Fest hosted by the Tipp City Area Arts Council (TCAAC) at the Tipp City Park on Saturday, June 10.