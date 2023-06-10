A gathering of Jeeps

Over 200 Jeeps of various makes and models were on display in downtown Tipp City on Friday, June 9, during a Jeep Cruise-In hosted by Duck Duck Jeep-Ohio and the Downtown Tipp City Partnership.

Doug Slagle, of Tipp City, discusses his 1943 GPW Ford, named Mud Puppy, during a Jeep Cruise-In hosted by Duck Duck Jeep-Ohio and the Downtown Tipp City Partnership on Friday, June 9.

Nashville recording artist Jennie Wynn performs during a Jeep Cruise-In hosted by Duck Duck Jeep-Ohio and the Downtown Tipp City Partnership on Friday, June 9.