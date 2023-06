El Sombrero restaurant owner Reuben Pelayo conducted a drawing at For All Seasons in downtown Troy on Friday, June 9, raffling off a handmade dollhouse that was owned by his mother, Judy Rose, to benefit Hospice of Miami County.

Chelsea VanBuren was named as the winner of a handmade dollhouse that was raffled off to benefit Hospice of Miami County. The dollhouse was constructed by a group of three local engineers, and took approximately two years to complete.