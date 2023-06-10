Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-6:17 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of Ellis Street.

-3:35 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Traditions Apartments on South Stanfield Road.

-2:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of West Dakota Street.

-1:09 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Family Abuse Shelter on Crescent Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-7:57 a.m.: drug possession. Tariq Belcher, 51, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana.

TUESDAY

11:03 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Royal Inn on Brukner Drive.

-10:32 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of Drury Lane and South Plum Street.

-8:43 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-2:26 p.m.: TPO/CPO violation. Jennifer N. Ludwig, 44, of Troy, was charged with violating a protection order of consent agreement.

-12:45 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 800 block of West Race Street.

-12:18 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of East Staunton Road.

-11:14 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of Sanders Court.

-12:12 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Mark A. Knoderer, 70, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.