Troy Post 43 Legends off to 2-0 start in Veterans Appreciation Tournament

TROY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends baseball team got off to a fast start in the Veterans Appreciation Tournament with two wins Friday at Duke Park.
Troy will play Saturday games at 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Duke Park.
The championship game is Sunday at 5 p.m.
Troy opened the tournament with an 11-3 victory.
Troy took the lead in the home first and never looked back.
Trailing 2-0, the Legends scored four runs.
Owen Harlamert had a RBI double and Zach Crouch and Jacob Lucas followed with RBI singles.
Sam Ludlow scored a run on a wild pitch.
Troy added five runs in the third to go up 9-3.
Lucas and Michael Till had RBI singles and Connor Price was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score a run.
Jaxon Hill added a two-run single.
Troy got its final two runs in the fifth inning.
Gabe White had a sacrifice fly to score Peyton Offenbacher, who had doubled. Kale Francis scored on a wild pitch.
Hill was 3-for-3 with two RBIs Crouch was 2-for-3 and Lucas was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Sam Ludlow also had a double.
Nick May and Anderson Mohler combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.
Troy followed that up with a 13-3 win.
Troy took a 2-0 lead in the first when Michael Till put a bunt down and a throwing error allowed two runs to score.
The Legends made it 7-0 after two innings.
Aaron Bostic had a RBI single and when Peyton Offenbacher’s fly ball was misplayed, two runs scored.
Till added a two-run single.
Troy made it 8-2 after three innings when Peyton Offenbacher had a sacrifice fly.
The Legends got five more runs in the fourth to go up 13-2, before giving up one run in the fifth.
Crouch and Matt Subler had RBIs on fielder’s choices and Dylan Arthur had a RBI double.
Arthur would score on a wild pitch and Peyton Offenbacher had a RBI single.
Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Till had two RBIs.
Peyton Offenbacher was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Wes Nidzgorski and Arthur combined on a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one.