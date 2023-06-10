Troy Post 43 Legends off to 2-0 start in Veterans Appreciation Tournament

TROY — The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends baseball team got off to a fast start in the Veterans Appreciation Tournament with two wins Friday at Duke Park.

Troy will play Saturday games at 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Duke Park.

The championship game is Sunday at 5 p.m.

Troy opened the tournament with an 11-3 victory.

Troy took the lead in the home first and never looked back.

Trailing 2-0, the Legends scored four runs.

Owen Harlamert had a RBI double and Zach Crouch and Jacob Lucas followed with RBI singles.

Sam Ludlow scored a run on a wild pitch.

Troy added five runs in the third to go up 9-3.

Lucas and Michael Till had RBI singles and Connor Price was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score a run.

Jaxon Hill added a two-run single.

Troy got its final two runs in the fifth inning.

Gabe White had a sacrifice fly to score Peyton Offenbacher, who had doubled. Kale Francis scored on a wild pitch.

Hill was 3-for-3 with two RBIs Crouch was 2-for-3 and Lucas was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Sam Ludlow also had a double.

Nick May and Anderson Mohler combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

Troy followed that up with a 13-3 win.

Troy took a 2-0 lead in the first when Michael Till put a bunt down and a throwing error allowed two runs to score.

The Legends made it 7-0 after two innings.

Aaron Bostic had a RBI single and when Peyton Offenbacher’s fly ball was misplayed, two runs scored.

Till added a two-run single.

Troy made it 8-2 after three innings when Peyton Offenbacher had a sacrifice fly.

The Legends got five more runs in the fourth to go up 13-2, before giving up one run in the fifth.

Crouch and Matt Subler had RBIs on fielder’s choices and Dylan Arthur had a RBI double.

Arthur would score on a wild pitch and Peyton Offenbacher had a RBI single.

Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Till had two RBIs.

Peyton Offenbacher was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Wes Nidzgorski and Arthur combined on a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one.