Christmas greetings from the Bradley Family

To the editor:

Now that the Holiday Season is in full swing, and we are in the third week of the four weeks of Advent. There are four candles that are illuminated each week of Advent in anticipation of the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The four candles of Advent are Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love. Let us all implement the four candles in our lives, and allow the light of our Holy Spirit shine through our lives now and forever.

Let us remember as we decorate our homes, light up our Yuletide Trees, and finish Christmas shopping for that special gift for family and friends. Let us not forget during this stress filled season, so often we forget, and that is the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus.

Fellow citizens it is the season for giving a lasting gift to a family in need. In today’s fruitful world there are still those families suffering from food insecurity. It is our du]ty to our Holy Spirit to give to those that have not. Please make it your duty this forth coming Christmas, to give a helping hand to those in need, and the Lord will be grateful to you and yours. That gift this Christmas and Advent will keep on giving, and those in need may just sit down to a nourishing meal, and gifts under their tree that you my Christian friend provided for them.

The Bradley family extends our Holiday Greetings to you and yours, this Christmas, and much success to all in our new year of our Lord, 2024.

Mark Bradley

Pleasant Hill