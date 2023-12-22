MC Commissioners OK animal shelter grant

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized Rob Craft, animal shelter director, to submit an Ohio Pet Fund grant application during their meeting on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The grant request for up to $1,000 in funding, will help with the spay and neuter program and improve the adoptability of the animals at the shelter.

The commissioners also set a date for Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to receive and open sealed proposals for the Miami County Audio Video Recording Project, as requested by the Miami County Common Pleas Court.

A mandatory pre-proposal conference and walk-through will be held on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at 9 a.m. at the pleas court.

The commissioners also opened proposals and deferred awards for Lead-Based Paint Risk Assessment Services for the Department of Development for the 2024 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program.

The commissioners announced they plan to attend a retirement party for Bethel Township Administrator and Fire Chief Andy Ehrhart on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Township Office.