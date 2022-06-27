Christmas in July Golf Fundraiser in Memory of Staci Jo Blythe to be held July 16

BRADFORD — The 12th annual Christmas in July Golf Fundraiser in Memory of Staci Jo Blythe will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

All proceeds from this event will be used to provide Christmas gifts for needy kids in the area, as well as kids who are inpatient at Nationwide Children’s Hospital who receive treatment at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University where Staci also received treatment.

The format for this event will be a 4-person scramble with a peoria handicap system and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Information and registration forms are available at the golf course and on the Stillwater Golf Club website.

Hole sponsorships are available for $50 and can be sent to the Stillwater Valley Golf Club at 9235 Seibt Rd., Bradford, Ohio 45308.

Deadline for entry is Tuesday, July 12.