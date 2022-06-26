Troy Legends go 2-3 in weekend tournament

TROY — The Troy Post 43 Legends baseball team is 12-9 on the season.
Troy was scheduled to play at Sidney Monday night.
The Legends defeated the Richmond Post 315 Roadrunners 19-7 before going 2-3 in tournament play over the weekend.
Against Richmond, Tucker Miller was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Gavin Martin, Jake Kramer, Kale Francis and Nathan Woolley all had two RBIs.
Four pitchers combined on an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.
The Legends opened tournament play with two losses Friday.
Troy lost to the Middies 5-1.
Miller had the Legends only hit.
Nick May, Miller and Wes Nidzgorski combined on a four-hitter, striking out one and walking nine.
Troy lost to the Midwest Nationals 2-1.
Miller and Kramer were both 2-for-3 and Owen Harlamert had a double.
Ethan Dirksen and Nidzgorski combined on a six-hitter, striking out three and walking two.
On Saturday, Troy beat the Miami Valley Dodgers 10-6.
Jaxon Hill was 3-for-4 and Miller was 2-for-4 with a triple.
Kramer was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Garrett LeMaster and Dalton Dawes combined on an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.
On Sunday morning, the Legends defeated the Beavercreek Sox 6-3.
Dawes was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Casey Kelley had a triple and two RBIs.
Woolley was 2-for-3 with a double, Harlamert was 2-for-3 and Martin had a double.
Aaron Bostic, Miller and LeMaster combined on a four-hitter, striking out three and walking three.
The Legends concluded the tournament with a 15-0 loss to the Midwest Nationals.
Four pitchers combined on a 12-hitter, striking out two and walking nine.