Troy Legends go 2-3 in weekend tournament

TROY — The Troy Post 43 Legends baseball team is 12-9 on the season.

Troy was scheduled to play at Sidney Monday night.

The Legends defeated the Richmond Post 315 Roadrunners 19-7 before going 2-3 in tournament play over the weekend.

Against Richmond, Tucker Miller was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Gavin Martin, Jake Kramer, Kale Francis and Nathan Woolley all had two RBIs.

Four pitchers combined on an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

The Legends opened tournament play with two losses Friday.

Troy lost to the Middies 5-1.

Miller had the Legends only hit.

Nick May, Miller and Wes Nidzgorski combined on a four-hitter, striking out one and walking nine.

Troy lost to the Midwest Nationals 2-1.

Miller and Kramer were both 2-for-3 and Owen Harlamert had a double.

Ethan Dirksen and Nidzgorski combined on a six-hitter, striking out three and walking two.

On Saturday, Troy beat the Miami Valley Dodgers 10-6.

Jaxon Hill was 3-for-4 and Miller was 2-for-4 with a triple.

Kramer was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Garrett LeMaster and Dalton Dawes combined on an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

On Sunday morning, the Legends defeated the Beavercreek Sox 6-3.

Dawes was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Casey Kelley had a triple and two RBIs.

Woolley was 2-for-3 with a double, Harlamert was 2-for-3 and Martin had a double.

Aaron Bostic, Miller and LeMaster combined on a four-hitter, striking out three and walking three.

The Legends concluded the tournament with a 15-0 loss to the Midwest Nationals.

Four pitchers combined on a 12-hitter, striking out two and walking nine.