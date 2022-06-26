Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

June 1

• Family Dollar 32647, 924 N. Market St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Discussed proper food safety procedures with the Person-In-Charge (PIC) to mitigate future critical violations.

Critical; Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed no employee health policy upon inspection. A copy will be sent with this report

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. A copy will be sent with this report.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw bacon above RTE food in the reach in cooler. Upon informing the PIC, the bacon was stored below the RTE food.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed escutcheon plates for the hand sink not properly sealed in second bathroom.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed reach in freezer leaking condensate fluid. Repair.

Mops dried improperly. Observed mop not hung to dry.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. PIC was unable to provide proof of food safety certification. Obtain the proper training.

Comments:

At the time of inspection, person in charge (PIC) was unable to provide documentation for a health policy, a bodily fluid procedure, or a person in charge food safety certification. A copy of the health policy and bodily fluid procedure will be sent with this report. Per the Ohio uniform food safety code, you are required to produce these documents during every inspection. Print out these documents and keep them on site for future inspections. ‘

Additionally, observed light shining beneath overhead door in the back storage area. Ensure that the door is closed completely to prevent potential pest entry.

• T-B’s Place and Patio, 118 E. Main St., Bradford: Standard Inspection.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Observed multiple critical violations at the time of inspection. Discussed proper food safety procedures with the Person-In-Charge (PIC) to mitigate future critical violations.

Repeat; Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. Attain the proper training.

Observed a handwashing sign not posted at the hand-sink in the back of the kitchen.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed the ice machine and can opener with black, mold-like growth and food residue accumulations. Upon informing the PIC, the ice machine was washed, rinsed, and sanitized, and the can opener was placed in the 3-compartment sink.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Unsafe food not discarded or properly reconditioned. Observed several dented cans throughout the facility. Upon informing the PIC, the dented cans were voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed sausage in the prep-cooler at 45.5F. Upon informing the PIC, the sausage was voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed the following: 1. Cut tomato 5/10 2. Sausage 5/10 3. Mozzarella 5/10 4. Pizza sauce 5/10 All items were present in the prep-cooler and voluntarily discarded after informing the PIC.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed multiple open bags of shredded lettuce without a date mark. Upon informing the PIC, the bags of lettuce were voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Observed an unlabeled spray bottle next to the grill. Upon informing the PIC, the spray bottle could not be identified, and thus voluntarily discarded.

Working food containers not properly labeled. Observed multiple working containers of food without a label. Label accordingly.

Repeat; Outer opening not protected. Observed both exit doors near the bar with light coming through the under-side of the doors. Install door sweeps to prevent potential pest entry.

Food not protected from contamination. Observed raw onions stored underneath drying utensils, exposed to splash contamination.

Observed pizza boxes stored on the floor. Single-use items shall be kept in a clean, dry location at least 6 inches off the floor.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food residue and accumulation on the equipment door handles, interior shelving, and gaskets throughout the facility. Clean.

Mops dried improperly. Observed mops not hung to dry.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. Observed a multitude of residential equipment, nonfunctional equipment, and litter on the premises. Remove all of these items immediately.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed the hood vents with a thick build-up of grease. Clean.

Repeat; FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. Attain the proper training.

Comments:

At the time of inspection, no food employees were food safety certified and multiple critical violations were observed.

Your facility is required to have somebody with a Person-In-Charge Food Safety Certification within 2 weeks (6/1/2022) and one individual with the Manager’s Certification in Food Safety within 1 month (6/18/2022).

Common avenues for attaining these certifications include State Food Safety, ServSafe, or the OSU Extension Office here at the health department. The certifications must be from ODH approved sources.

Additionally, due to the collapsing roof and state of the hood vent system in your facility, we will be working with the building department to get your facility back up to code.