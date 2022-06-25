Miami County real estate transactions

Troy

• Bruce A. Vanover and Rhonda E. Vanover to B.A.R.E. Rentals, LLC, one lot, $0.

• Estate of Charles L. Rietz to Sheri L. Curtis, Creg A. Rietz, and Sandra L. Schmidt, one lot, $0.

• Jennifer L. Harris and Kaye L. Plantz, one lot, $170,000.

Piqua

• Felecia Wilson to Seth A. Hardin, one lot, $130,000.

• Andy J. Leininger and Elizabeth L. Leininger to Alclmj, LLC, one lot, $0.

• Estate Of Gene M. Kissinger to Gearldine Carol Kissinger, one lot, $0.

• Frankie E. White and Haley S. White to Dustin M. Ward, one lot, $122,000.

• Robert E. Wall to Menachem Benjamini, one lot, $50,000.

• Storm Investments, LLC to Peggy Chenier and Brian Scammahorn, one lot, $127,000.

•Wayne Street Rentals, LLC to Patrick A. Wolf, two lots, $55,000.

Tipp City

• Charles Roseberry and Iris Belmonte Roseberry to Jennifer Lynne Scherer and Russell D. Scherer, one lot, $415,900.

• Aaron C. Quinn and Sydney A. Quinn to ASQ Unlimited LLC, 0.72 acres, $0.

• Diana L. Sevitts and Kim V. Sevitts to Kim V. Sevitts Revocable Living Trust and Kim V. Sevitts, Trustee, one lot, $0.

Huber Heights

• Danielle L. Singh and Khemraj Singh to Jennifer Condon-Pracht, Andrew Montgomery, and Jennifer Condon Pracht, one lot, $360,000.

• Carriage Trails at the Heights and DEC Land Co. I LLC to NVR, Inc., one lot, $64,000.

• NVR, Inc. to Christy Goodman and Mark Goodman, one lot, $282,600.

Springcreek Township

• Jon Furrow and Sherry Furrow to Heather M. Larger, 10.303 acres, $699,000.

• James J. Tulanko and Pamela J. Tulanko to Carl T. Tulanko, Jr., Trustee, one lot, $0.

Tulanko Family Irrevocable Trust

Washington Township

• Estate Of Michael Ivanowicz and Maureen L. Netzley, Executor, to Dawn A. Woodyard and Vernon C. Woodyard, $206,000.

• Citizens Heritage Bank, N.A., Trustee; Fifth Third Private Bank, A.K.A.; Fifth Thrid Bank, N.A., Successor; Marie K. Levering, A.K.A.; and Marie Levering Trust B to Citizens Heritage Bank, N.A., Trustee; Fifth Third Bank, N.A., Successor; Fifth Third Private Bank, A.K.A.; Levering, Robert F., Trust B; and Robert F. Levering Trust B, $0.

Elizabeth Township

• Mary Baker and Paul Baker to Leonard R. Martin, 124.906 acres, $1,536,400.

Bethel Township and Elizabeth Township

• Linda A. Eidemiller to VI Properties, LLC, 2.9085 acres in Bethel Township, 204.3582 acres, and 1.123 acres in Elizabeth Township, $1,250,000.

Concord Township

• Tricia W. Edwards to Amie Lynn Wilt and Troy Matthew Wilt, one lot, $504,700.

Staunton Township

• Diane L. Musser and Johnny R. Musser to Zackary B. Feltner, 0.0735 acres, $101,000.

West Milton

• NVR, Inc. to Carol Sue Henson and Milford C. Rowland, one lot, $245,700.

Newberry Township

• Therell D. Hoblit, AKA; Therell Douglas Hoblit, Successor Trustee; Therell Raymond And Betty Jo Hoblit, Revocable Living Trust; Therell Raymond Hoblit and Betty Jo Hoblit Revocable Living Trust to Charles C. Kuykendall, 0.3545 acres, $120,000.

Fletcher

• Jacob M. Gambill and Sara M. Gambill to Kyle Ingle, two lots, $205,000.

Monroe Township

• Evan W. English and Layne E. English to Dean C. English and Natalie L. English, 0.734 acres, $345,000.

Union Township

• Amy Griggs and Arthur Workman to Burnett Group, LLC, 0.651 acres, $80,000.