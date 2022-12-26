Christmas tree recycling program at transfer station

TROY – With the Christmas holiday officially over, many families are getting rid of their decorations including their Christmas trees.

The Miami County Transfer Station will be accepting all real (not artificial) Christmas trees for recycling. Each tree is brought in will be recycled for free.

“We are very happy to continue to offer this service. Each year our facility accepts about seven tons of trees for recycling,” said Miami County Solid Waste Coordinator Brad Petry.

Petry suggests to individuals to donate their artificial trees if they are still in good shape. If not, “they will need to be disposed of as trash,” he said.

The transfer station is located at 2200 N. County Road 25A in Troy. Upon arrival, families will be required to weigh in on the scales then they will be directed on where to take the Christmas tree. On the way out of the facility, families will be weighed out.

This is done so the facility “can track the tonnages with the program,” said Petry. “Even though they weigh in and out, they will not be charged for the tree.”

Including trees, the program also accepts pine wreaths with no decorations or metal.

They will be taking in trees starting Dec. 26 until Jan. 31 during their hours of operation which are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

The transfer station will be closed and not accepting trees on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For any questions, contact the office at 937-440-5653.