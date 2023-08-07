COVINGTON — Covington Church of the Brethren, located at the corner of Wright and Wall Streets, Covington, is starting a new outreach program for area senior citizens called Seniors Alive!

The program will be supported by the Roy J Weikert Trust.

Weikert was an active member of the Covington Church of the Brethren and community, said a press release from the church. He always remembered and loved Covington in his life and in his passing.

This new program is an opportunity to interact with others once a month for fun, food, games and activities as well as some informative/educational programs.

The meetings will be held the first Friday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first meeting will be Friday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. in the lower level of the Church of the Brethren. The Wall Street entrance is handicap accessible.

Please call Kay McKinney at 937-473-2767 or Sherry Lavy 937-773-7546 to make reservations for the complimentary lunch and a fun time visiting with friends and neighbors at Seniors Alive! The church is requesting reservations are made so there will be food for everyone; please call with your R.S.V.P. by Aug. 25.

“We look forward to seeing you all soon!” said the release.