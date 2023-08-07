Piqua Police log

FRIDAY

-5:19 a.m.: assault. Matthew R. Cartonia, 38, of Troy, was charged with assault, theft, driving under OVI suspension and criminal damaging.

-4:46 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of West High Street.

THURSDAY

-8:09 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Blaine Avenue.

-6:37 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of East Ash Street. Todd L. Garner, 33, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of drug abuse instruments.

-10:58 a.m.: criminal trespass. Julie A. Jenkins, 43, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass.

-10:58 a.m.: theft. Ann M. Keehan, 56, of Elyria, was charged with theft, criminal trespass, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-12:40 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of West Ash Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:28 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of South Main Street.

-9:21 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Ace Hardware on West Covington Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.