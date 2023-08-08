TROY — The Fridays on Prouty concert series will be host to the big sounds of the Cincinnati Transit Authority on Aug. 11 at 7:30 pm.

This eight-piece band pays tribute to the great horn-driven sounds of the Chicago Transit Authority in the 70s and 80s, said a press release from Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The band consists of some of the area’s best rock, jazz and blues horns, keys and strings with spot-on renditions of iconic Chicago tunes like “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is,” Hard Habit To Break,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Saturday in the Park.”

This concert requires no reservations but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great Trojan restaurants within walking distance. Visit www.TroyMainStreet.org/dining to learn more about your options.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from the Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty