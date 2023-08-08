Friends of the victims of Friday night’s shootings at Fountain Park in Piqua gather around a makeshift memorial at the site of the shootings, on Monday afternoon, Aug. 7, to pay their respects to their friends. Deacon Graham, 18, of Piqua, died in the shooting while another victim was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. The second victim was released from the hospital on Monday and is expected to make a full recovery. The alleged shooter, Cory Miller, 19, of Piqua, is being held in the Miami County Jail on cash bonds totalling $2,000,000. He faces one count each of murder and attempted aggravated murder.

