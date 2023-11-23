CISV Midwest Ohio ready for another year of peace education

TROY — Children’s International Summer Villages (CISV) is a global organization dedicated to educating and inspiring people for peace through intercultural friendship, cooperation, and understanding with a mission to educate and inspire action for a more just and peaceful world. The CISV Midwest Ohio chapter is based in Troy and serves all Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

Founded in 1950 by University of Cincinnati psychology professor Dr. Doris Twitchell-Allen, CISV consists of 24 chapters in the United States, and over 200 chapters scattered throughout 62 countries and over 45,000 members worldwide. Following the devastation of World War II, Dr. Allen believed peace would be possible through children. From this conviction came her vision of bringing children worldwide to learn and respect each other’s differing and shared values. In 1951, Allen realized her dream when delegates from eight countries gathered in Cincinnati for the first Children’s International Summer Village.

In 1979, Allen was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize – the recipient that year was Mother Teresa. Throughout its 73 years of existence, CISV has given more than 10,000 children and young adults the experience of their lives and the opportunity to build lasting friendships through its local, regional, national, and international peace education programs.

Peace education is a way of learning about issues that cause social injustice, conflict, and war. Its mission aims to give participants the attitudes, skills, and knowledge they need to become active global citizens who make a difference in their local communities and beyond. All CISV programs focus on four educational content areas: Human Rights, Diversity, Conflict and resolution, and Sustainable Development. At the heart of all CISV programs is friendship, in line with the founding belief that peace is possible through friendship and mutual understanding.

CISV Midwest Ohio offers peace education programming locally for youth ages 10 and up through monthly chapter meetings & social events, community service projects, and camp-based opportunities. CISV is a non-religious, non-political, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that relies on a network of active volunteers and donors for unwavering support.

From now through Nov. 28, all tax-deductible Giving Tuesday donations payable to CISV Midwest Ohio, PO Box 836, Troy, OH 45373, or online will be matched from an anonymous fund.

For a full list of upcoming CISV Midwest Ohio events and opportunities, visit www.midwestohio.cisvusa.org or email [email protected] for more information. Follow CISV Midwest Ohio on Facebook and Instagram.