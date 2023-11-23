Troy girls basketball team drops season opener at Tecumseh

Troy’s Allana Bolden shoots over Tecunseh’s Colleen Kottmyer Wednesday night at Tecumseh High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kiyah Baker drives to the basket against Tecumseh’s Rieley Lokai Wednesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Jaelynn Smith uses a screen by Jaydyn Almeida on Tecumseh’s Brooklyn Noble Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Emma Levan passes around the Tecumseh defense Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Payton Brewer saves the ball against Tecumseh’s Sammy Russell Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Amaya McCoy battles for a rebound Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

NEW CARLISLE — First year Troy girls basketball coach Michael Bunck knew there would be growing pains with a young roster.

And while the final outcome in a 53-33 loss to Tecumseh Wednesday was not the outcome the Trojans were looking for, there were plenty of positives in the game for Troy.

“I thought we did a lot of things well,” Bunck said after the game. “It is only going to be up from here.”

The Trojans got off to a good start in the early going, jumping out to an early 5-2 lead with three points from Kiyah Baker and a basket by Allana Bolden.

“I thought the seniors stepped up tonight,” Bunck said. “Kiyah did everything we could ask her to do and Allana (Bolden) really did a great job of going downhill (getting to the basket) and drawing contact.”

But, Tecumseh’s Sammy Russell would have a big first half as the Arrows led 16-10 after one quarter and 30-17 at the break.

“We knew what she could do,” Bunck said about Russell.

They changed things up on defense in the second half and blanked for more than four and a half minutes to start the second half — limiting Russell to two points in the final two quarters.

“We didn’t go to a box-and-one,” Bunck said. “But, Payton Brewer and Simone Adekoya did a great job on her in the second half.”

Bolden and Baker both had baskets and Jaelynn Smith hit a free throw as Troy closed to within 30-22.

The Trojans had a chance to cut the deficit to 30-24 at the 3:38 mark, but missed two free throws with 3:38 remaining in the quarter.

Tecumseh then finished the quarter with 14-3 run to go up 44-25 and Troy could never cut the lead to single digits.

“I thought we did everything pretty well, other than the free throw shooting,” Bunck said. “So, we work on that and get better. I thought we did a good job battling on the boards and played with intensity the whole game. The girls never quit.”

Bolden led the Trojans with 12 points and Baker added nine points.

Russell finished with 19 points for Tecumseh and Audrey Lowe added 12 points.

Troy will be back in action Monday, hosting Troy and will open MVL play Wednesday, hosting Piqua.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]