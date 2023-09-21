City announces Beautification Award winners

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful.

The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in maintaining or improving their property. The purpose of the Merit Award is to recognize the architectural improvements made to buildings.

Green Thumb Awards for September 2023:

1177 Longwood Drive – Robert and Michel Mertz

2450 Lupine Court – Barbara Walton

2931 Parkwood Drive

1331 Kenton Way – Andrew and Allison Bailey

632 E. Canal Street – Frosty and Connie Brown

1106 Cloverdale Drive

329 Grant Street – Candie Stayton

2237 Larkspur Drive – Hillary Byrer

1070 Dickerson Drive – John and Ann Moyer

431 Armand Drive – Jo Ella Michael

1424 Trade Square West – Debi Enochs

1694 Paradise Trail – Matt and Julie Dewey

327 Drury Lane – Jeff and Holly Johnson

Merit Award for September 2023:

536 Meadow Lane – Chad Palsgrove

The City Beautification Committee receives nominations for both the Green Thumb Award and the Merit Award for architectural improvements. To nominate a household in Troy, send your nomination to Committee President Gareth Johnston at [email protected].

Nominations must specify the award for which the nomination is being made, the name and address of the nominee, and a name and contact information for the person making a nomination. Please note that nominees must residents within the city limits. For more information, visit https://www.troyohio.gov/706/Green-Thumb-and-Merit-Awards.