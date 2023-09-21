Fatal I-75 crash claims woman’s life

ENGLEWOOD — A Wisconsin woman lost her life in a fatal three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) the crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 21, at approximately 6:03 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile post 66 in Monroe Township.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2019 International semi and trailer, operated by Christopher Barker, 26, of Lebanon, traveled off the left roadside and struck the concrete median barrier. The commercial outfit began to slow while occupying part of the left lane and berm. The vehicle was then struck in the rear portion of the trailer by a 2022 Dodge Charger, operated by Sandra Willis, 42, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Charger, as a result of the initial impact with the semi, was pushed across the northbound lanes of traffic and was struck in the right lane by a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Raymond Samworth, 57, of New Lebanon.

Willis was then ejected from the Dodge Charger, as a safety belt was not utilized. The Equinox then traveled off the right roadside, traveled through the right-of-way fence and struck a tree.

Willis was transported by Tipp City Fire/EMS to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and was pronounced deceased. The family of Willis has been notified.

Samworth was transported by Vandalia Fire/EMS to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with non-life-threatening injury.

OSP was assisted at the scene by The Ohio Department of Transportation, Vandalia Fire/EMS, Tipp City Fire/EMS, Sandy’s Towing and Jim’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP.