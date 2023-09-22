Piqua Donatos now open

Piqua Donatos employee Destiny Poore, of Piqua, second from left, and restaurant owner Nathan Laslow, of Marysville, center in red, take the order of an customer on Wednesday, Sept. 20, during the first couple days of business. Donatos opened to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

PIQUA — Donatos Pizza is now open on West Water Street in downtown Piqua.

Those who live and work in Piqua can now pick up a Donatos pizza from in town for lunch or dinner. The new Donatos Pizza, located at 415 W. Water St., opened to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 20. at 11 a.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is set for Oct. 5.

“We are just really excited to be here and add Donatos to the community,” Laslow said. “What we like to do is take part in the community and with the schools.”

The new restaurant has been in the works for the last two years, said owner Nathan Laslow. The Piqua location has dining room seating and a drive-thru window. He said the business is a family owned and run restaurant, and the Piqua location makes the third one their family owns. Their other two Donatos businesses are located in Marysville and Lima.

The property which the new Donatos sits upon has been under construction since April or May, Laslow confirmed, beginning with the demolition of two houses on two separate properties previously located on the land now owned by Donatos.

“I left Lima one day and was driving down I-75, and I stopped at five or six towns, and then Piqua, when I got off the Interstate and was driving in town, (I thought) the pride of ownership, the way the town looks — to me, I thought, ‘Why isn’t there a Donatos here in Piqua?’ It just made sense for us,” Laslow said.

Training has been underway at the restaurant over the last month, which has included practicing making pizzas and sending them out to schools and local businesses.

Laslow said the best way to keep up with ongoing Donatos’ deals and specials is to go online and become a Donatos rewards member.

“It’s honestly the best way (to get coupons) is to go online and become a rewards member. The best deals are for our rewards members. So then you can earn free stuff and get special deals at Donatos.com,” he explained.

Right now, Laslow said Donatos is running a deal that if you buy one large pizza, customers can get another small pizza for $5 if ordering online.

Next week he said they will be bringing back their hot honey pizza, which is honey with a kick that is drizzled over a pepperoni pizza.

To see local specials or order food visit www.donatos.com and then enter your location.