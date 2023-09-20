City announces cemetary clean-up

TROY — City cemetery staff will perform fall clean-up of Riverside Cemetery and Rosehill Cemetery from Sunday, Oct. 1 to Wednesday, Nov. 1. All non-permanent decorations will be removed by city staff to allow raking and leaf-blowing around the two cemeteries. Families and loved ones are asked to remove wreaths, ground-mounted displays, and any other items or decorations that have been left on gravesites. Decorations can be placed again after Wednesday, Nov. 1.

All decorations placed must conform to the Cemetery Department Rules and Regulations for the Use of Flowers and Other Decorations. Copies of the rules are available from the Cemetery Office, or online at https://www.troyohio.gov/cemetery.

Please call the Cemetery Department at 937-335-2710 with any questions.