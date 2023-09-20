ME-MVCTC FFA promotes seat belt awareness

Senior FFA member Jadyn Maingi, center, gives a “Lifesavers” candy to junior Kat Niswonger because she was wearing her seat belt. Junior FFA member Wesley Penny, right, is counting the drivers as they exit the parking lot. Submitted photo | ME-MVCTC FFA

CASSTOWN — As part of National Farm Safety and Health Awareness Week, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter held a Seat Belt Awareness activity on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

As students exited the parking lot at Miami East High School, the drivers were stopped and their seat belts were checked, according to a ME-MVCTC FFA press release.

All student drivers and passengers were inspected for wearing their seat belt. They received a “Lifesavers” candy because seat belts save lives and drivers must wear their seat belt. Any student drivers or passengers not wearing their seat belts were instructed to put on their seat belt immediately.

Results of the event proved that a majority of the drivers at Miami East High School do wear their seat belt. Over 60 drivers and passengers were presented candy with 95.4% of drivers wearing their seat belt and the remainder not wearing the seat belt. Similar results were collected last spring when 96.3% of drivers were wearing their seat belt.

The first seat belt was in a Volvo vehicle in 1849. On Feb. 15, 1885, the seat belt patent was given to Edward J. Claghorn. By the 1930s doctors were requesting the vehicles be equipped with the restraining device. By the 1950s they were seen regularly in automobiles. And legislation in 1966-1968 made them mandatory for all cars.

The FFA’s Safety Committee would like to encourage all drivers to slow down and wear their seat belt. Committee members involved in this activity were Jadyn Maingi, Cora Moore, Wesley Penny, and Hunter Randall.