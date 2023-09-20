Covington High School homecoming court

Covington High School has announced its 2023 homecoming court, which includes, in the back row from left to right: Asher Long, Derrick Meyer, Grant Blore, Gunner Kimmel and Chase Vanderhorst. In the front row from left to right is: Ella White, Kamryn Barnes, Elania Deeter, Marena Kimmel and Karyanne Turner.

The homecoming parade will be on Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. The crowning ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Smith Field. The homecoming dance will take place at Covington High School on Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m.

Courtesy photo | Covington Exempted Village Schools