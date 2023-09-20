Donate to Operation Cover-Up

Donated coats and supplies arranged for distribution at a previous Operation Cover-Up event that aims to provide coats for local children in need.

TROY – Collection for the 32nd “Operation Cover-Up” program that helps provide coats for children in need is underway.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office along with Sunset Cleaners will once again be collecting coats and distributing them to children in Miami County.

Organizers are asking for the public’s assistance again in their effort to collect coats. Bring coats to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office or they can be dropped off at the Sunset Cleaners in Troy, Piqua or West Milton.

The final day for coats to be dropped off to Sunset Cleaners will be Oct. 20, 2023.

Distribution of the coats will be at the Miami County Fairgrounds Horticulture Building on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 to 11 a.m.

For more information or any questions, please feel free to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 937-440-6085 or by email at [email protected]

Thank you for participating in “Operation Cover-Up,” said a release from the sheriff’s office.