City announces changes to Dye Mill Compost Facility policy

TROY — To comply with EPA regulations regarding composting facilities, the Dye Mill Road Compost Facility will change its list of acceptable items, beginning June 1. Concrete, bricks, and blocks will no longer be accepted.

The facility is still available for the disposal of grass, brush, leaves, tree branches, and rocks, and is free for use by Troy residents.

Please check www.troyohio.gov/dyemill for a listing of acceptable materials. For other questions, contact the city’s Central Service and Maintenance Facility at 937-335-1914.