City of Troy announces Beautification Award winners

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful.

The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in maintaining or improving their property. The purpose of the Merit Award is to recognize the architectural improvements made to buildings.

Green Thumb Awards for May 2023:

170 Jean Circle – Jay and Susan Evans

1283 Golden Eagle Dr.

2535 Aster Ct. – Connie Burgei

1304 Red Maple Dr. – David and Erin Merritt

176 Littlejohn Rd. – Brad and Natalie Rohlfs

Merit Award for May 2023:

8 South Market St. – Wade Westfall

The city Beautification Committee receives nominations for both awards. To nominate a household in Troy, send your nomination to Committee President Gareth Johnston at [email protected]

Nominations must specify the award for which the nomination is being made, the name and address of the nominee, and a name and contact information for the person making a nomination. Please note that nominees must residents within the city limits. For more information, visit https://www.troyohio.gov/706/Green-Thumb-and-Merit-Awards.