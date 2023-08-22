City announces Donut Jam, Tour de Donut road closures

TROY — To facilitate the setup, tear down, and events of the Donut Jam concerts and Tour de Donut bicycle event, there will be several road closures on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26.

On Friday, Aug. 25, the southeast quadrant of the Public Square, the spaces in the North Cherry Street parking lot, and the REC parking lot will be closed to public parking starting at 7 a.m.

After 11 a.m., the following closures will be in place:

• All of the Public Square;

• Main Street from Cherry Street to Walnut Street;

• Market Street from Water Street to Franklin Street.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Public Square and the streets above will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. The following closures will also be in place until approximately 3 p.m.:

• North Market Street from the Public Square to Staunton Road (North Market bridge will be closed);

• East Water Street from Norht Market Street to North Mulberry Street;

• West Water Street from North Market Street to North Cherry Street.

Drivers are asked to watch for cyclists both in and out of the downtown area.

The Donut Jam is open to the public, and promises to be a fantastic evening of music, food, and fun for visitors of all ages. For more information about the Donut Jam, visit www.troymainstreet.org. Cyclists interested in participating in the Tour de Donut can find out more at www.thetourdedonut.com.

The city encourages residents and visitors to come downtown and enjoy the sweet festivities!