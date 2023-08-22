Monday Sports Roundup

VANDALIA — The Piqua boys golf team lost to Vandalia-Butler 164-174 Monday on the back nine at Cassell Hills.

Hunter Steinke led Piqua with a 39.

Other Piqua scores were Richard Price 43, Sabastian Karabinis 46, Gabe Sloan 46, Evan Clark 49 and Aiden Applegate 49.

Bethel 177,

Milton-Union 193

NEW CARLISLE — The Bethel boys golf team got a win on the front nine at Sugar Isle in TRC action.

Joshia Fiery led Bethel with a 42.

Other Bees scores were Gabe Veldman 43, Ben Sonnanstine 45, Mike Halleg 47, Logan Norris 48 and Jaydon Graves 59.

Milton-Union’s Colin Fogle was medalist with 39.

Other Bulldog scores were Austin Hodkin 47, Zach Lovin 48, Keaton Jones 58, Brian Wooddell 63 and Brady Tinnerman 67.

SOCCER

Miami East 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Miami East boys soccer team got a TRC win Monday.

Ty Rohrer had four goals and Luke Hamaker had four assists.

Eliot Barnes had one goal.

Kaden Bodey and Devon Abshire combined on the shutout in goal.

Bodey had two saves and Abshire had one.

GIRLS

TENNIS

Northmont 3,

Troy 2

CLAYTON — The Northmont girls tennis team got a win over Troy Monday.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi lost to Lily Braswell 6-4, 6-4; Nina Short lost to Erin Kelsey 6-4, 6-3 and Catherine Logan lost to Tyler Buxton 7-5, 6-2.

Troy swept the doubles matches.

Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull defeated Makayla Hubbard and Kennedi Robinson 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 and Sydney Bennett and Carly West defeated Bridget Scranton and Addison Wilson 6-3, 7-5.

Springboro 3,

Tippecanoe 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team dropped a home match Monday.

In singles, Nicki Bauer lost 6-3, 6-2; Mia Tobias lost 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (7).

In doubles, Riya Patel and Ellie Waibel lost 7-5, 6-7, 1-0 (6) and Kara Snipes and Amanda Staub won 6-1, 6-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Cedarville 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team lost 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 Monday.

Vivian Harleman had eight digs and Ryleigh Dotson had six digs and three kills.

Brooklyn Crickmore had three kills and Chloe Hocker and Kendall Weldy had four assists each.