Air Force Band of Flight concert scheduled for Aug. 27

The United States Air Force Band of Flight performs at Treasure Island Park in 2022. The Band of Flight will return to Treasure Island Park for a free concert starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. Courtesy | City of Troy Courtesy | City of Troy

TROY — The city of Troy is pleased to announce that the Air Force Band of Flight will perform at Treasure Island Park on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. This lively, free concert brings a mix of classic and new pop and rock music to Treasure Island, and is a great way to wrap up our summer concert season.

The United States Air Force Band of Flight, stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They support military ceremonies and events year-round, and reach out to the communities around WPAFB by performing at local schools, fairs, and community events.

Additional information is available at www.troyohio.gov/treasureisland.