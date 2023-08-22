Troy Police reports

Police log
TUESDAY
-4:29 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Graceview Apartments on West Main Street.
MONDAY
-9:27 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Applebee’s on West Main Street.
-8:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Surrey Road.
-3:34 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Superior Credit union on West Main Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.