Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-4:29 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Graceview Apartments on West Main Street.

MONDAY

-9:27 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Applebee’s on West Main Street.

-8:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Surrey Road.

-3:34 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Superior Credit union on West Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.