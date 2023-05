TROY — Troy’s 2023 paving program, approved by city council as part of the 2023 budget, is underway. Repaving will begin this week.

The city budgeted $1,500,000 in funds for re-paving streets across Troy, as well as $20,000 for paving in Riverside Cemetery. These funds will be used to repave up to 13.14 lane miles.

The Engineering Department develops a list of priorities for paving annually, prioritizing roads based upon traffic frequency, need, and available options for road repair.