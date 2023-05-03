Public square to close for car show

TROY — On Friday, May 5, the Public Square will be closed to traffic for the Troy Main Street Car Show. Vehicles will be displayed from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the square and on the streets one block out in each direction.

Starting at 4:00 p.m., parking will be closed on all four quadrants of the square, on Main Street from Cherry to Walnut, and on Market Street between Water and Franklin. The area will be closed to traffic, and will re-open after the conclusion of the car show.

The Car Show is an annual event bringing enthusiasts and onlookers alike downtown. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/troymainstreet.