City begins second round of leaf collection Nov. 6

TROY — On Monday, Nov. 6, Street Department staff will begin the second round of Troy’s annual leaf pickup program. City crews plan to make a total of three leaf collection rounds throughout the city. A map showing anticipated pickup dates by address is available on the city website at www.troyohio.gov/leaf-map.

To help provide efficient collection, the city asks that residents:

– Keep leaf piles free of routine yard waste, trash, brush, and rocks.

– Rake leaves to the street one foot out from the curb and out of catch basins. Leaving this space between the curb and the leaves will allow drainage of rainwater. Do not block catch basins with piles of leaves.

– Do not place leaf piles around or between parked cars.

Residents can take their leaves directly to the Dye Mill Road facility in yard waste bags made of compostable paper. The facility will remain open through Saturday, Nov. 25, and will be closed on Thanksgiving. For hours, visit www.troyohio.gov/compost.

Residents can also place leaves in a compostable paper yard waste bag curbside on their regular trash collection day.

As in the past, the leaf pick-up will be by zones. The description of the zones and dates for each are as follows:

ZONE 1: The area bound on the north and east by the Corporation line including Carriage Crossing, King’s Chapel, and the Reserves of Washington, as well as the area north of West Main between Interstate 75 and North Ridge Avenue. Pick-up is scheduled for Monday, November 6 through Friday, November 10.

ZONE 2: Area bound by Ridge Avenue and Peters Road on the east, including Pleasant View, Premwood and The Heritage; to the South Corporation line and West Corporation line including Willowcreek. Pick-up is scheduled for Monday, November 13 through Friday, November 17.

ZONE 3: Area between Ridge Avenue on the west, Peters Road on the south, South Market Street, Canal Street, Monroe Street and Great Miami River on the east and the Corporation line on the north. Also, the area between South Market and CSX Railroad, south of Canal Street including Southview. Pick-up is scheduled for Monday, November 20 through Tuesday, November 28.

ZONE 4: Remainder of east end of town, east from CSX Railroad. Pick-up is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29 through Tuesday, December 5.

ZONE 5: Sherwood area and Culbertson Heights area; also, the remaining sections of Northeast Troy including Meadow Lawn, Heritage Hills, Gaslight Village, Northbrook and Halifax. Pick-up is scheduled for Wednesday, December 6 through Tuesday, December 12.

DOWNTOWN AREA: Leaves in this area will be picked up intermittently as time permits.

This schedule is subject to weather and equipment delays. For questions, call the City of Troy Central Service & Maintenance Facility at 937-335-1914.