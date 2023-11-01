Tippecanoe boys, Burgh, Long, Collins, Waltz to run at state cross country meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz

Covington’s Asher Long has the second fastest qualifying in D-III going into Saturday’s state meet at Fortress Obetz. Eddie Mowen|Aim Media File Photo Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel is hopeful for a top-five finish at the D-I state cross country meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz. Rob Kiser|MVT File Photos Piqua’s Noah Burgh is looking to make All-Ohio at Saturday’s D-I race at the state cross country meet. Rob Kiser|MVT File Photos Tippecanoe’s Morgan Collins will be running in the D-II girls race at the state cross country meet Saturday. Rob Kiser|MVT File Photos Troy Christian’s Elisabeth Waltz will be running in the D-III girls race at the state cross country meet Saturday. Rob Kiser|MVT File Photos

Four individuals and one team from Miami County will be competing in the state cross country championships Saturday at Fortress Obetz.

BOYS

D-I, 2:45 p.m.

The Tippecanoe boys and Noah Burgh of Piqua will be competing in the final race of the day.

The Red Devils are led by sophomore Landon Kimmel.

Kimmel ran away with the Troy regional race, missing the regional record by just three seconds.

His time of 15:06 is the sixth fastest qualifying time in D-I.

The five fastest times — all from the Columbus regional — are Ben Gabelman, Westerville North, 14:51.17; Samuel Ricchiuti, Dublin Jerome, 14:52.37; Thomas McMahon, Upper Arlington, 14:57.62; Ryan Smith, Worthington Kilbourne, 14:59.42 and Weston Day, Dublin Scioto, 15:05.59.

Also running for Tippecanoe will be Everett Muhlenkamp, Luke Schwieterman, Ethan Berning, Dimitri Hartman, Will Hept and Sam Stark.

Piqua junior Noah Burgh is in position for All-Ohio honors at the race.

Burgh’s time of 15:38.10 was good for 10th at the regional and is the 24th fastest qualifying time.

D-III, 10:45 a.m.

In the first boys race of the day, Covington’s Asher Long hopes to make his final high school race a memorable one.

Long ran away with the regional race in 15:46.80 and has the second fastest qualifying time for the state race.

Lenden Eyre of Whiteoak has the fastest qualifying time of 15:38.08.

GIRLS

D-II, Noon

Tippecanoe sophomore Morgan Collins — also a standout on the Red Devils tennis team — will finish a multi-tasking fall Saturday.

Collins finished seventh at the regional Saturday with a time of 19:38.10 and has the 51st fastest qualifying time.

D-III, 10 a.m.

In the first race of the day, Troy Christian will be represented by freshman Elisabeth Waltz.

Waltz finished 11th at the regional meet in 19:43.0 and has the 11th fastest qualifying time.