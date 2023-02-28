Troy council to hold public hearing on beekeeping ordinance

TROY — A public hearing will be held by Troy City Council on proposed amendments to the zoning code, Chapter 11 of the Codified Ordinances, on Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m., to permit Urban Beekeeping as an accessory use with a maximum of two hives on lots with a Single-Family Residential Zoning Districts of R-1, R-2, R-3, R-3-B and R-4, and unlimited hives permitted on lots in the Agriculture and Agriculture-Residential Zoning Districts of A and AR, all subject to certain regulations.

The text of the proposed regulations may be reviewed at the Office of the Clerk of Council, second floor, City Hall, 100 S. Market St.

Troy City Council meets in Council Chambers, second floor, City Hall, 100 S. Market St.

The Troy Planning Commission has recommended that the proposed zoning code amendments be approved.