Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Feb. 19-25

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s two more calls than the week prior.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships, including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Of the seven calls, one was a cancellation before arrival and two patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Five patients were transported to the hospital. One of the seven runs occurred while the first-out unit was on another call. A secondary Spirit EMS unit handled that call. Shelby County deputies responded to assist on three of the calls last week. Lockington firefighters responded and assisted Spirit EMS on an injury crash call. Four of the patients were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney and the other to Children’s Medical Center in Dayton.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.