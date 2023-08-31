City of Piqua announces hiring of city planner

Henry

PIQUA — The City of Piqua has announced the hiring of Chad Henry to fill the position of city planner.

According to a city of Piqua new flash, Henry brings over 22 years of experience in municipal planning and community development with a Bachelor of Arts in urban and regional affairs from Miami University to the role.

Previously, Henry worked for Choice One Engineering as a client relations professional. In this role, he was responsible for developing growth strategies and plans, managing and maintaining relationships with existing clients, writing business proposals, identifying, and mapping business strengths and customer needs. Prior to that, he was the city planner for the city of Greenville.

“Chad is an experienced planning professional, and we are excited to have him join our team,” said Community and Economic Development Director, Chris Schmiesing in the news release.

The city planner will be responsible for managing code compliance staff, performing advanced technical work administering land use codes and related permitting and inspection activities, and facilitating activities of the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.

“It’s an honor for the opportunity to share in the City of Piqua’s progress,” said Henry in the release. “Their vision of the future and initiative to develop is exciting to be a part of, and I look forward to providing a high level of service for the community.”

Henry resides in Greenville with his three sons, Carson, 17, Ethan, 11, and Garrison, 9.