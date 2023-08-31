Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-3:34 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 3100 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Monroe Township. A male subject was arrested for criminal damaging and open container.
WEDNESDAY
-11:56 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street in Troy. Two male inmates were charged with disorderly conduct.
-10:38 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 5100 block of Dayton-Brandt Road in Bethel Township. An unknown individual attempted to order check’s in Elm Valley Fishing Club’s name.
TUESDAY
-2:34 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 10000 block of North state Route 48 in Newberry Township.
-11:05 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the Hampshire Company on North state Route 66 in Washington Township.
