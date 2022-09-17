City of Piqua Announces Small Business Grant Program

PIQUA – The City of Piqua has established the Small Business Grant Program to assist small businesses as they recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is made possible through an allocation of $350,000 in funding by the Piqua City Commission.

The Small Business Grant Program is a façade improvement and building renovation program available to businesses and non-residential property owners located in downtown Piqua and the surrounding neighborhoods. The program is set up to offer matching grants with the maximum amount based upon the total of the eligible project costs. These matching grants are intended to encourage activities that sustain existing businesses, support the creation of new businesses, and promote the vibrancy and visual appeal of downtown Piqua and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Applications will be reviewed for completeness, prioritized based upon the program criteria and objectives, and presented to the City Commission for approval of receommended grant awards. The application process will repeat until all of the funds have been exhausted.

The initial application period will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 14. Interested parties may view the program information and download the application by visiting https://piquaoh.org/city-departments/economic-development/community-development/

Businesses and property owners interested in the Small Business Grant Program are encouraged to attend an upcoming informational meeting with representatives from the City of Piqua, Mainstreet Piqua, and Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce who will further explain the program and answer questions.

There will be two sessions held on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. located at Schmiddlapp Free School Library at 509 N. Main St.