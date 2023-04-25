City of Piqua recognized for electric reliability

COLUMBUS — American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) is proud to announce that the American Public Power Association (APPA) has presented the City of Piqua with a Certificate of Excellence in Reliability.

The Certificate of Excellence in Reliability recognizes utilities that placed in the top 25 percentile of reliability nationwide in 2022, as measured against the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data. The APPA helps public power systems track outage and restoration data through its eReliability Tracker service and compares the data to national statistics tracked by the EIA. AMP covers the cost of subscription to the eReliability Tracker service for all of its members.

“Piqua’s commitment to reliable electric service is commendable,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP president and CEO. “This recognition shows how dedicated Piqua Power System is to serving its customers.”

For more information about the APPA eReliability Tracker program and a listing of all recipients of the Certificate of Excellence in Reliability, please visit www.publicpower.org.