Monday Diamond Roundup

TIPP CITY — A big fifth inning propelled the Troy baseball team to an 8-2 win over Tippecanoe Monday at Tippecanoe Junior High.

With the win, Troy took over first place in the MVL with a record of 11-4 overall and 10-1 in the MVL.

Tipp dropped to 8-7 overall and 6-2 in the MVL.

Troy was leading 3-2 before scoring five runs in the fifth inning to break the game open.

Hayden Frey and Brian Allen combined on a two-hitter, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Frey helped himself at the plate, with a double and two RBIs.

Owen Harlamert was 2-for-3 with a double, Matthew Hempker was 3-for-4 with a double and Connor Hutchinson was 3-for-5.

Piqua 8,

Greenville 4

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team remained within one game of Troy in the MVL with a win at Hardman Field Monday.

The Indians are 10-5 overall and 8-2 in the MVL.

Bethel 10,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Bethel baseball team remained two games in front in the TRC with a win at Covington Monday.

The Bees are now 9-9 overall and 8-1 in the TRC.

Trey Schmelzer had Covington’s only hit.

Tyler Jay, Carson Taylor and Jacob Tipps combined on a 10-hitter for the Buccs, striking out one and walking two.

Bradford 9,

Troy Christian 4

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team won a home game in non-conference action Monday.

For Bradford, Garrett Trevino was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Colton Gambill was 2-for-3 and Landon Wills had two RBIs.

Tucker Miller, Treyl Manuel and Dalten Skinner combined on a three-hitter, striking out five.

SOFTBALL

Greenville 9,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team was within 2-1 after one inning before Greenville pulled away in MVL action Monday night.

Miami East 13,

Riverside 2

CASSTOWN — Miami East softball team got a TRC win that left both teams one game behind Covington and Milton-Union in the conference standings.

“We came out hitting the ball,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “Our defense did a better job stepping up and making plays.”

Reagan Howell was 2-for-4 and Madison Maxson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel was 3-for-4 with a double, J.C. Roeth had a home run and four RBIs and Keira Kirby doubled.

Kadel pitched an eight-hitter, striking out six, walking three and hitting one batter.

Covington 14,

Versailles 5

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team got a non-conference win at home.

Meg Rogers pitched a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

She helped herself at the plate, slugging three doubles and going 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

Nigella Reck was 3-for-4 with two doubles an three RBIs and Taylor Foutz was 2-for-2 with two doubles.

Whitney Burns had a double and two RBIs, Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Mara Newhouse was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Preble Shawnee 10,

Troy Christian 0

CAMDEN — The Troy Christian softball team dropped a non-conference game on the road.

Ella Dershem had the Eagles only hit and combined with Kaylee Eschete on a 10-hitter, striking out seven.

National Trail 9,

Newton 5

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a home game in WOAC action Monday.