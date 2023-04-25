Monday Diamond Roundup

TIPP CITY — A big fifth inning propelled the Troy baseball team to an 8-2 win over Tippecanoe Monday at Tippecanoe Junior High.
With the win, Troy took over first place in the MVL with a record of 11-4 overall and 10-1 in the MVL.
Tipp dropped to 8-7 overall and 6-2 in the MVL.
Troy was leading 3-2 before scoring five runs in the fifth inning to break the game open.
Hayden Frey and Brian Allen combined on a two-hitter, with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Frey helped himself at the plate, with a double and two RBIs.
Owen Harlamert was 2-for-3 with a double, Matthew Hempker was 3-for-4 with a double and Connor Hutchinson was 3-for-5.
Piqua 8,
Greenville 4
PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team remained within one game of Troy in the MVL with a win at Hardman Field Monday.
The Indians are 10-5 overall and 8-2 in the MVL.
Bethel 10,
Covington 0
COVINGTON — The Bethel baseball team remained two games in front in the TRC with a win at Covington Monday.
The Bees are now 9-9 overall and 8-1 in the TRC.
Trey Schmelzer had Covington’s only hit.
Tyler Jay, Carson Taylor and Jacob Tipps combined on a 10-hitter for the Buccs, striking out one and walking two.
Bradford 9,
Troy Christian 4
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team won a home game in non-conference action Monday.
For Bradford, Garrett Trevino was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Colton Gambill was 2-for-3 and Landon Wills had two RBIs.
Tucker Miller, Treyl Manuel and Dalten Skinner combined on a three-hitter, striking out five.
SOFTBALL
Greenville 9,
Piqua 1
PIQUA — The Piqua softball team was within 2-1 after one inning before Greenville pulled away in MVL action Monday night.
Miami East 13,
Riverside 2
CASSTOWN — Miami East softball team got a TRC win that left both teams one game behind Covington and Milton-Union in the conference standings.
“We came out hitting the ball,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “Our defense did a better job stepping up and making plays.”
Reagan Howell was 2-for-4 and Madison Maxson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Jacqueline Kadel was 3-for-4 with a double, J.C. Roeth had a home run and four RBIs and Keira Kirby doubled.
Kadel pitched an eight-hitter, striking out six, walking three and hitting one batter.
Covington 14,
Versailles 5
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team got a non-conference win at home.
Meg Rogers pitched a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.
She helped herself at the plate, slugging three doubles and going 4-for-5 with two RBIs.
Nigella Reck was 3-for-4 with two doubles an three RBIs and Taylor Foutz was 2-for-2 with two doubles.
Whitney Burns had a double and two RBIs, Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Mara Newhouse was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Preble Shawnee 10,
Troy Christian 0
CAMDEN — The Troy Christian softball team dropped a non-conference game on the road.
Ella Dershem had the Eagles only hit and combined with Kaylee Eschete on a 10-hitter, striking out seven.
National Trail 9,
Newton 5
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team dropped a home game in WOAC action Monday.