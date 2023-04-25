Monday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys tennis team improved to 12-1 with a 4-1 win over Fairmont Monday.

In singles, Yasashi Masunaga defeated Zack Lehman 6-4, 6-0; Kellen Nichols defeated Joseph Brandt 6-0, 6-0 and Michael Burns defeated Lane Behnken 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Parth Rajput defeated Jonah Hasselbart and Luke Franklin 6-2, 6-3 and Adam Harris and Nathan Miller lost to Miles Gahris and Blaine Hoffman 6-2, 6-3.

Tippecanoe B 3,

Milton-Union 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Varsity B boys tennis team edged Milton-Union Monday night.

In singles, Alex Darner defeate Titus Copp 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Evan Chesshir beat Tommy Ryerson 6-3, 6-4 and Sadhil Meta lost to Tyler Combs 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

In doubles, Ty Hoover and Deacon Blake lost to Ben Iddings and Tyler Kress 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 and Nick Neves and Juan Sakumoto beat Mason Grudich and Brandon Schaurer 6-3, 6-3.

Piqua 4,

Lehman 0

PIQUA — In the second night of the match for both teams, the Piqua tennis team got a 4-0 win over Lehman.

“Hats off to Piqua,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht said. “They are having their best season in over 20 years and beat us tonight for the first time in many years. Wyatt Heinz has done a great job with their program.

“I thought we played our best doubles of the season tonight and it was a very close match that could have went either way. Second doubles and Logan Linson played great after losing quick first sets. First doubles played their best matches of the season tonight as well.”

In singles, Joshua Partee defeated Joe Pannapara 6-1, 6-1; Seth Staley defeated Logan Linson 6-2, 4-6. 7-6 (5) and Lehman’s Javier Salvador was leading Piqua’s Piqua’s Phillip Rossman 7-5 when the match was called due to darkness.

In doubles, Ayden Black and Seth Foster defeated Luke Courtad and Tommy Lins 6-2, 7-5 and Lance Staley and Matt Weiser defeated Thomas White and Alvaro Bullon 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Earlier, both teams had defeated Northridge.

Piqua won 4-1.

In singles, Rossman won 6-1, 6-0; Lance Staley lost 6-4, 6-1 and Piqua won third singles by default.

In doubles, Black and Foster won 6-0, 6-0 and Piqua won second doubles by default.

Lehman defeated Northridge 5-0.

In singles, Pannapra won 6-3, 6-2; Salvador won 6-1, 6-1 and Lehman won third singles by default.

In doubles, Lins and Courtad won 6-0, 6-1 and Lehman won second doubles by default.