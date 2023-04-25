Darke County Singles Dance set for May 13

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday May 13. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band performing at the dance is Cotton.

Food is available along with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. All 21+ year old singles in the county are invited to enjoy an evening of dancing.

Contact Don Dietrich, 937-423-2664, or Lori Denniston, 937-621-1044, with any questions.