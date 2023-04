To the editor:

We need new blood in the mayor’s office! We need someone who cares what happens to Troy AND it’s citizens! On May 2 we have the opportunity to vote for a candidate who is just that! William Lutz has the knowledge, experience and education in which our community needs for a strong Mayor! Please join us in voting for Bill Lutz in the Republican Primary for Mayor on May 2.

To learn more about Bill’s campaign visit WilliamLutz.org.

Sincerely,

Tom and Vicki Moore

Troy