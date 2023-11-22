City of Piqua seeks utility survey participants

PIQUA — The city of Piqua is giving requesting residents to complete a utility survey and those who complete the survey will have a chance to win one of the 20 Amazon gift cards they are giving out to participants.

According to a city of Piqua news flash, the utility business office has collaborated with GreatBlue Research Inc. to conduct a survey of Piqua utility customers. An initial survey was conducted in 2022. The purpose of the new survey is to measure customer satisfaction with how the city of Piqua Utility Business Office responded to the results of the initial survey.

Customers who complete the short survey are eligible to win one of 20 $25 Amazon gift cards.

GreatBlue Research Inc., a professional research firm located in Glastonbury, Connecticut., will conduct the survey. As required by the code of ethics of the National Council on Public Polls and the United States Privacy Act of 1974, GreatBlue Research Inc. maintains the anonymity of respondents to surveys the firm conducts. No information will be released that might, in any way, reveal the identity of the respondent.

Customers can access the digital survey by visiting https://surveys.greatblueresearch.com/s3/City-of-Piqua-2023-Residential-Customer-Satisfaction-Survey and clicking the survey link, scanning the QR code on flyers mailed with customers’ utility bills and posted at the Utility Business Office, at 201 W. Water St., Piqua, Ohio.